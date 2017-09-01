Felipe Massa is keen on moving to Formula E after his Formula One career comes to an end.

After retiring from F1 at the end of 2016, the Brazilian looked set to join the electric series, but Nico Rosberg's shock retirement from the sport set off a chain of events that brought Massa back to Williams for a fourth season. His future at Williams beyond the current campaign is still uncertain with it yet to confirm who will be driving for the team in 2018.

The Brazilian, who ruled out a switch to IndyCar, says Formula E is his preferred choice.

"Yes, Formula E. But I don't know when," Massa said when quizzed about his post-F1 plans. "I did a test for them. When I decided to stop from Formula One, I was talking some Formula E teams and I wanted to see the car, I wanted to drive the car just to see how it is so made a test for them at beginning of the year just to see how it is."

While Massa believes it's impossible to compare F1 to Formula E, with Porsche, Mercedes and BMW joining the series in the upcoming seasons, he is impressed with the level of competition and the growth it has undergone since its inception in 2014.

"You cannot compare, it's completely different. It's still a competition, when you see the development, the great ideas for the future, the championship is growing -- this is interesting as well.''

Despite expressing interest in joining Formula E, Massa's preference is another year in F1, but inconsistent performances from Williams in 2017 means he is considering his options for next season.

"I don't know. I need to analyse everything and decide what is my options for next year. If these options I have, is making me happy to carry on then we see. It's true I don't want to be in F1 to be at the back, I want to be in F1 to have a proper job so this is part of my ideas for the future so we will see.''