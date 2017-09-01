30 years later: Honda's awkward Italian Grand Prix

It's fitting - if that's the right word - that Honda's name should continue to be mentioned in a less than positive manner here at Monza. Anyone with a long enough memory at the Japanese motor company will recall the discomfort felt on this weekend thirty years ago when Honda staged a very awkward press conference.

Honda was announcing a switch from Williams to McLaren for 1988; good news, you would think, particularly as Ayrton Senna was moving from Lotus to join Alain Prost at McLaren. And yet the announcement was received in stony silence.

This had much to do with Williams having another year to run on a contract that, on paper, appeared to be working to the benefit of both parties. Indeed, as if to exacerbate Honda's obvious embarrassment, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet had been setting the pace during free practice half an hour before the press call.

The location was bizarre, too. Because of the need to find neutral territory, Honda had chosen the garden of the upmarket St George Premier restaurant in the nearby park. The makeshift nature of the moment was marked by four Honda officials perched on garden chairs placed closely together on a temporary stage made of low tables.

Sutton Images

The ambient temperature among the trees was in the mid-seventies that lunchtime but the atmosphere on the ground was ice cold. Even allowing for the language barrier, hesitancy in replies to the anticipated line of questioning underlined discomfiture about leaving Williams in the lurch.

Mr. Yoshitoshi Sakurai, managing director of Honda F1, leant heavily on the language barrier as he neatly sidestepped tricky interrogation. 'Mutual' was a word that received heavy usage. Mr. Sakurai talked about Honda being "at the pinnacle" and of putting themselves "into a new challenging situation".

With Williams heading towards a championship Honda desperately wanted to win for the first time, such an explanation had the ring of a professional golfer spending four years working on his swing and, just on the point of winning a first major, changing his grip to 'increase the challenge'.

This was on the eve of what would be Honda's 21st win with Williams, the team that had brought Honda more success than they had ever known in F1. The absence of straight answers simply fuelled media speculation.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/GettyImages

The most likely motivation seemed to be Honda's displeasure with Williams over allowing Mansell and Piquet to race each other in 1986, only to have Prost and McLaren-TAG nick the title at the last race. You could also add a resolute refusal by Williams to take on board a Japanese driver (Satoru Nakajima) as part of the deal. Throw in Mansell's interview technique of grabbing Senna by the throat after their clash at Spa and you have the questionable grounds for divorce. But above all, there was the major bonus of McLaren signing Senna, the only driver totally revered by Honda.

Ayrton and Alain put in an appearance towards the end of the press call, both drivers dressed in 'civvies' completely free of their existing and conflicting sponsorship logos. Their arrival brought much relief to the beleaguered platform party and an end of questions about their wish to improve an already powerful position in the F1 hierarchy.

The Japanese V6 turbo was unquestionably the engine to have. Honda must wish they faced similar problems today.