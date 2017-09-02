Sergio Marchionne has denied claims Sebastian Vettel was pushing for a one-year deal before his longer extension was announced last week, saying the German is a "Ferrari man" through and through.

The length of Vettel's new contract, which will run until 2020, caught many in the media by surprise. There had been speculation the four-time world champion wanted to sign a one-year deal in case Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton did not agree on an extension beyond next season.

"If he did ask for a year, I'm unaware of it," Ferrari president Marchionne told Sky Sports. "The only thing we ever talked about was whether it was a two or three-year deal. I think he's happy here.

"I made that comment in the past. I told him he was free to sign up anytime he wanted to. I like Seb a lot. I think he's matured a lot even though he's a world champion multiple times over. I think he's matured a lot in the last year. He's a Ferrari man. Those things you don't get out of your blood."

Andre/Sutton Images

Vettel currently leads the drivers' championship by seven points with eight rounds of the season remaining. Marchionne believes his team has the capability of taking the fight to Mercedes to the wire.

"We'll take it as it comes in that shape, but obviously the objective is to try and clean this up. There's been a huge development of the car since the beginning of the season. The rest of the season, this race excepted, seems to be more favourable to the characteristics of our car.

"If that's true, then I think it's going to be an interesting dog fight between us and Mercedes right to the end, and it'll be a great season. I think it's going to be the stuff that Formula 1 should be made of as a sport.''