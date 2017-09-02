ESPN's Jennie Gow brings you all the latest news and talking points from the 2017 Italian Grand Prix qualifying sessions in Monza. (1:21)

Romain Grosjean believes the FIA's decision to start qualifying under heavy rain conditions was wrong after crashing in qualifying at Monza.

The Frenchman crashed during Q1 on the start-finish straight, aquaplaning twice before his car speared off into the guardrail, then bounced back across the track hitting the wall on the other side. Grosjean's crash resulted in a red flag period which coincided with the rain intensifying, leading to a long delay of the opening session.

"Not much to say,'' Grosjean told Sky Sports. "On the straight line and the next thing you know you're facing the wall at more than 300 kph. I just think the conditions were not good enough for us to go out there.

"I complained on the out lap saying that I thought there was too much water, we couldn't see anything. You cannot back off on the straight line in case someone is behind because he won't see anything. You can't stay flat out because you're going to lose the car. The first time was just about fine and then the second time I lost it for no reason."

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

After losing the car at such high-speed, Grosjean admits the accident could have been a lot worse for him and his car.

"Yeah the impact wasn't strong. We were lucky having the hit barrier and the move was going towards the track so I was happy with that, I am lucky with that.

"Spinning on a straight line shouldn't be something you should be seeing in Formula One."