MONZA, Italy -- Lewis Hamilton claimed a record 69th pole position in thrilling circumstances ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, prevailing in a thrilling Q3 session which proved to be a fitting climax for a session delayed by over two hours due to heavy rain.

After Romain Grosjean spun out of Q1 the red flag fell for two and a half hours. When the action resumed the rain ceased until worsening ahead of Q3, setting up a grandstand finish. Hamilton snatched the quickest time from the Red Bulls -- set to drop down the order for engine changes -- with the final lap of the day, 1.148s quicker than Max Verstappen.

The hectic finale saw Lance Stroll qualify fourth, but that will become second on the grid after the Red Bull's drop down the order, the first front-row start of his career. Esteban Ocon beat Valtteri Bottas to what will be third on the grid, while Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel will have to settle for a spot on the third row for Ferrari as the Italian team's challenge faded in the heavy rain.

More to follow...