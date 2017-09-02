Sebastian Vettel was at a loss to explain Ferrari's lack of pace during a rain-hit final qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

After showing impressive pace in Q2, in which Vettel set the third fastest time on intermediate tyres, Ferrari's pace faded as the rain fell harder at the start of Q3 and all drivers switched to full wets. Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen only managed eighth and seventh place by the chequered flag, although they will move up to fifth and sixth once grid penalties are applied to both Red Bulls.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

When asked what the problem was for Ferrari in qualifying, Vettel replied: "I don't know. "I'm surprised by how quick the others went, so clearly we couldn't go at the same pace. At this stage we don't know why and I'm sure there are a couple of things we will look into and try to understand.

"Nevertheless I think it was an important day. Obviously something didn't work, didn't come together. Now it is what it is and we'll see what we can do tomorrow."

With dry weather expected on Sunday, Vettel is confident he can replicate his impressive dry pace from FP2 on Friday and reduce the number of points he will likely lose to title rival Lewis Hamilton, who starts on pole.

"We have a good car [on Friday] so we don't need to be afraid. Obviously today didn't go the way we wanted, but for tomorrow I think we can make up a lot of ground. The car is quick, we know that, and you can overtake here so it should be a fun race."