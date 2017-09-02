MONZA, Italy -- Kimi Raikkonen called on Pirelli to provide Formula One with better wet-weather tyres after a long and "stupid" qualifying delay.

Qualifying went ahead at the scheduled time (1400 local) despite heavy rain, but was soon halted when Romain Grosjean crashed heavily in Q1. Grosjean later criticised the FIA for allowing the session to begin in those conditions.

With the rain continuing to fall, the delay lasted for over two and a half hours before the rain eased up, allowing the session to resume. Raikkonen thinks the delay was completely unnecessary.

"It was not an easy one, struggling for the grip," Raikkonen said. "First of all waiting for many hours for the stupid rules, in my view.

"The biggest issue was struggling with the grip and when we started there was aquaplaning but to be honest we need to get better wet tyres because these spectators are there in the rain and there's not an awful lot of water on the circuit but we're aquaplaning. So we need tyres can handle the water in the first place. So once we get going it's very slippery all over the place, trying to survive and trying to push at the same time."

Ferrari's hopes of causing an upset vanished in Q3 when the rain intensified again, with the team unable to match the pace of its rivals in the top-ten shootout. Raikkonen managed to beat Sebastian Vettel but the pair had to settle for seventh and eighth -- though they will move up to the third row of the grid once Red Bull's drivers both serve engine-related penalties.

"I don't know, we're not fast enough. Obviously - at least for my car, I don't know about the other car - I struggled a lot with the grip. Either we didn't make the tyres work or whatever it is, it was worst for grip. Especially with this low downforce you cannot put a lot of load into the tyres and it's the never ending story then...

"It's far from ideal after today, but this is what we've got today. Tomorrow we'll start in a slightly better position than what we qualified on, we'll see how the weather will turn out to be, but in the dry we'll for sure be a lot better, and we'll see what we can do."