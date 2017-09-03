MONZA, Italy -- Felipe Massa has told Lance Stroll to "go for it" as his Williams teammate prepares to start alongside Lewis Hamilton on the front row of the Italian Grand Prix grid.

Stroll was fourth fastest in Monza's wet qualifying on Saturday, but engine penalties for both Red Bulls will see him promoted to second place on the grid Sunday. Not only is it a first front row start for Stroll in Formula One, he is also the youngest driver ever to start on the front row at a grand prix.

When Massa -- who has started on the front row 27 times in his career -- was asked if he had any advice for Stroll, he replied: "Just go for it, man!"

"The drivers who are competing for the title need to be more careful and the others have nothing to lose," Massa added. "That's how it is."

And Massa admitted he could not have matched Stroll's lap time during Saturday's wet qualifying session.

"He did a really fantastic job; a very, very good lap time. I couldn't put a lap time together in Q3 because of some traffic -- that didn't help me to put the perfect lap -- but even with a perfect lap I would only be 0.5s quicker than I was, but not as fast as Lance's lap time. He did a great job."

When Stroll was asked if there was any extra pressure starting alongside title contender Hamilton on the front row of the grid, he said: "Not really. I always try to use my head in the best way possible for my own race. Whether it's Lewis or anyone, I obviously don't want to be smashing into them at the first corner.

"Obviously he is fighting for a world championship and I'm not, so of course you have got to pay respect. I'm going to do my own race and he's going to do his. Everyone will do their own race going into the first chicane."

But Stroll doubts he will be able to keep the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and both Ferraris behind him over the course of the 53 laps at Monza.

"A lot can happen, if it will be dry I definitely don't think we will be able to hold off Ferraris and Mercedes all race, but if it's wet then anything is possible. We will just play it by ear and enjoy the experience at the front row of the grid."