Italian Grand Prix strategy guide

MONZA, Italy -- With rain falling throughout qualifying, the tyre choice for the start of the Italian GP is free for all 20 drivers (usually the top 10 have to use the same tyres they used in Q2). Pirelli reported minimal degradation during Friday practice, so all teams are expected to run a one-stop strategy split between the super-soft and soft compounds -- the only question is which one you go for first.

New-for-new in qualifying spec, the super-soft was 0.7s per lap quicker than the softs, although that delta is likely to be less in the race. Degradation wise, the super-soft suffered minimal less than 0.1s per lap and the soft barely degraded at all. Combined, the performance advantage and minimal degradation of the super-soft is likely to make that compound the one to be on for most of the race, but -- being a low working range tyre -- high temperatures will see it more susceptible to degradation than the soft.

Although the teams experienced some blistering on the front tyres under braking during Friday practice, Pirelli is not expecting it to cause major performance issues in the race. Instead, rear tyre degradation is likely to trigger a decision to pit, so keep an eye out for drivers struggling for grip as they exit the slow chicanes.

The pit straight has been re-laid from the exit of Parabolica to just before the braking point for Turn 1, but Pirelli is not expecting it to have any impact on the way the dry tyres perform.