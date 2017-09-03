MONZA, Italy -- Lewis Hamilton led home an easy Mercedes one-two at the Italian Grand Prix to take the lead of the championship for the first time in 2017.

Hamilton led every lap bar those immediately after his pit stop, converting his record 69th career pole into a win which takes him three points clear of Vettel in the championship. Teammate Bottas finished second having passed Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon early on as Mercedes turned in a dominant performance more reminiscent of the first three years of the V6 turbo era. The win also made Hamilton the first driver to claim back-to-back victories in 2017.

Sebastian Vettel completed a solid recovery drive from sixth on the grid to claim the final spot on the podium, holding off a late charge from Daniel Ricciardo who started 16th on the grid to finish fourth. Ricciardo took on a set of super-soft tyres late on to scythe through the field, making one of the moves of the season on Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 1 in the closing laps.

After starting on the front row, Lance Stroll dropped to third behind Esteban Ocon in Turn 1 before slipping further down the order to sixth at the finish. Ocon took a solid fifth place for Force India while Felipe Massa challenged Stroll for sixth at the end but ultimately settled for seventh. Max Verstappen finished tenth behind Sergio Perez after early contact with Massa on lap three resulted in return to the pits to deal with a puncture and front wing damage.

