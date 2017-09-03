ESPN rounds up the main talking points from the Italian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton moved into the lead of the championship and Daniel Ricciardo nearly denied Ferrari fans the chance to see Sebastian Vettel on the podium.

Shock: The fact that it's taken 13 races for us to get a back-to-back winner in 2017. Lewis Hamilton claimed the Spa-Monza double to take the lead of the championship but the fact it took that long highlights what a good championship we've been treated to this season so far. Power dictated the last two races but the pendulum is expected to swing back towards Ferrari's garage as the F1 circus ventures to Asia and the streets of Singapore... Game on.

Shocker: Max Verstappen's run of in-race issues continued at Monza. The Dutchman started from the back end of the grid after an engine penalty and looked primed for a charge through the field, but that lasted all of three laps before he tangled with Felipe Massa. That left him with a damaged front right tyre and another compromised race.

Move of the race: Daniel Ricciardo is something else, isn't he? Early in the race he repeated his brilliant pass on then-Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel in 2014 on Sergio Perez's Force India on the run down to the Roggia chicane, cutting one way and then the other with aplomb to sneak up the inside.

But his best move came during his brilliant charge through the field later. Having taken on the super-soft tyre, Ricciardo suddenly looked like a contender for the podium, and closed up on Kimi Raikkonen. The move itself wasn't quite as spectacular as his pass on Perez, but involved the Australian braking so, so late and passing the Ferrari on the inside. Someone get that man into a competitive car.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Championship implications: A win for Hamilton puts him narrowly in front of the championship but the interesting point is now going to be around the man who finished second -- Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes has resisted favouring one driver over another but, with a series of circuits coming up which Ferrari will really rate its chances on, Bottas' 45 point deficit to his teammate might be enough to sway Mercedes in that direction.

Troll of the day: There were -- unsurprisingly -- a mixture of cheers and boos for Hamilton when he stood on the podium above what was probably a largely partisan crowd. The new championship leader seemed to take the role of pantomime villain in good humour, grinning cheekily and telling podium interviewer Martin Brundle: "This proves Mercedes power is still better than Ferrari power".

Sutton Images

Driver of the day: Ricciardo has to take this. Much has been made of Max Verstappen's bad luck this year and he's had plenty of it, but the Dutch teenager still looks rough around the edges. Ricciardo looks more and more like the complete package and Monza was another example of just what a prized asset he will be in the final year of his contract in 2018.