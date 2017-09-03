Lewis Hamilton says his Mercedes W08 was "a dream to drive" during the Italian Grand Prix after storming to his sixth win of the 2017 Formula One season at Monza.

The Briton cruised to victory, leading every lap bar one, on his way to claiming his second consecutive win ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The victory means Hamilton has become the first back-to-back winner this year, while he has also moved into the lead of the championship for the first time, three points clear of title rival Sebastian Vettel who finished a distant third.

"Today the car was fantastic and really a dream to drive," Hamilton said. "'I'm happy. We did a great job, the team did an exceptional job this weekend. Valtteri also did a great job.

Top three finishers Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP and Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrate on the podium. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"We owe it all to them. It's all just to do with the team pulling together and trying to maximise everything from the car, and Valtteri and myself doing the best job we can with the car."

Despite being greeted by a chorus of boos from the Ferrari faithful when he arrived on the podium above the Monza pit straight, Hamilton responded by praising the Tifosi's passion.

"You know what? I love it here in Italy, and I love the passion of the fans, particularly the Ferrari fans. They're fantastic. This energy is like nowhere else we see, except for maybe Silverstone. I respect it, I appreciate it."

But Hamilton could not resist a playful dig towards the Ferrari fans, later adding: "Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power. It worked well this weekend."