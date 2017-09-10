Mercedes AMG

Teaser images of Mercedes new F1-engined hypercar have emerged online ahead of its official launch at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt next week.

Known as Project One, the car will be powered by a V6 turbo hybrid based on the same power unit used by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in this year's Mercedes F1 car.

The latest image shows the rear of the car -- featuring the same exhaust layout as the F1 car with two wastegate pipes -- and first appeared on Mercedes official Instagram on Saturday night.

Another leaked image shows a glimpse of the interior, including an F1-style steering wheel, and according to the caption was taken by AMG boss Tobias Moers.

The darkened head-on shot (below) was released a week ago along with the announcement of the launch in Frankfurt.

The road-legal version of the F1 engine will be capped at 11,000rpm, but still feature the same single-turbocharged, 90-degree V6 engine architecture as the W08. Combined with an F1-style MGU-K, it will offer an additional 120KW of power to the rear axle under acceleration while the MGU-H is rated at 80KW and can be used to combat turbo lag as well as charge the power unit's energy store (which has four times the capacity of the one on the F1 car). On top of that, Project One will feature two 120KW electric motors on the front axle, giving it all-wheel drive capability that the Formula One car does not have.

It will be incredibly efficient for a hypercar, with AMG boasting a thermal efficiency figure of 43 percent -- an unprecedented number for any internal combustion engine on the road. But even with all its Formula One technology and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h, the car will be entirely road legal with an estimated price tag of £2.4 million.

Hamilton is due to be involved in the development of the car's handling and will also take part in the unveiling of the car next week.