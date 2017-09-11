Kevin Eason argues why he belives that grid penalties are harming the development of drivers and teams. (2:40)

Renault is targeting a three-place jump up the constructors' championship by the end of the season after setting its sights on beating Williams at the remaining seven rounds.

The French manufacturer currently lies eighth in the championship on 34 points, one point behind Haas, six behind Toro Rosso and 21 behind Williams.

All of Renault's points have been scored by Nico Hulkenberg this year, with sixth-place finishes in Spain, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps the highlights of the season so far.

Williams has scored 14 points from the last two races alone, but Renault Sport Racing's managing director Cyril Abiteboul believes his team can make up the difference in the remaining rounds.

"Williams sits just 21 points ahead of us in fifth place in the constructors' championship and, with seven races to go, it's very much in our capability to chase that down by the end of the season," he said. "We need to create some momentum and string together some consistent results with both cars inside the top ten. Singapore [this weekend] will be vital to kick start this effort."

From an engine perspective, Abiteboul says Renault can take confidence from Red Bull's podium finish at Monza a week ago.

"There are two positives to note from that weekend: among our closest rivals, only Williams scored points. And Daniel Ricciardo's impressive drive from 16th on the grid to fourth place is particularly encouraging. It meant a Renault engine had a best finish at Monza since the introduction of the V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014."