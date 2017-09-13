The Singapore Grand Prix looks set to stay on the calendar beyond 2017, with Formula One boss Chase Carey keen to build a "long-term" partnership with the city-state.

Singapore hosted its first event in 2008 as F1's first night race and, despite declining race attendances in recent seasons, has become one of the most popular features of the calendar. This weekend's race is the last under its current deal but Carey says an extension is likely.

"We haven't concluded a deal yet but we're having positive discussions and it is certainly our goal to try and reach a deal that works for both of us," Carey is quoted as saying by Reuters. "We're proud of the race, we have a good relationship and our goal is to get to a place where we build on that partnership long-term."

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Singapore was one of two Asian rounds, along with China, to be marked as 'subject to confirmation' on F1's provisional 21-race calendar for 2018, while Malaysia will drop off completely after its 2017 race. Despite that, Carey insists the Asia region is a vital one for F1.

"It's certainly a spectacular setting with the city lit up, racing through the streets, a race we are proud of. In many ways it's a race that anchors our Asian strategy. Still early days for us growing in Asia. But certainly a signature race for Asia, a signature race for us globally and it's great to be here."