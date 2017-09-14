Even though conventional paddock wisdom is that he is all but certain to remain at McLaren next season, Fernando Alonso says he is still yet to make a decision about where he will be driving in 2018.

McLaren and Honda is ex.pected to be announced on Friday in Singapore, ending a protracted saga over the team's future engine supply. Most believe the team's imminent switch to Renault power for 2018 has also been enough to convince Alonso to stay after three seasons languishing far off the pace with Honda

The latest developments have also come with several possible destinations on the IndyCar grid closing up, most notably the fourth seat at Andretti Autosport, with whom Alonso contested this year's Indy 500. Despite the seemingly obvious choice left to Alonso, the Spaniard is refusing to give anything away ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"There are options everywhere, and they are all very good," Alonso told reporters when asked if there was still a chance of IndyCar next year. "You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks."

In recent weeks, rumours of a possible switch to Mercedes customer Williams surfaced. With Renault set to sign Carlos Sainz to its second seat for 2018 that would appear to be Alonso's only other option on the 2018 grid, but the team's struggles this year hardly raise hopes that a race-winning car -- the one thing Alonso craves in 2018 -- will roll out of the Grove factory ahead of winter testing next season.

Alonso has suggested the delay is out of the loyalty he feels towards McLaren and the shared struggles they have experienced since he joined from Ferrari in 2015.

"Whatever I do next year will be because I want to win. I will not be in any series to be fighting for top 10, top 15, nothing like that. There are many options I'm studying and looking at. Formula One is my first and only priority. I will wait to make a decision on that before making decisions on other series.

"At the same time, I want to give time to my team. After the last three years with some struggles that we went through together, to have time for them to make decisions, to see the future for next year's car. After they take decisions, I will take mine. I want to stay loyal at least to that. I will not make any decisions without them making any decisions first. I'm relaxed, happy, and we'll see what's going on in the next few weeks."