MARINA BAY, Singapore -- Daniel Ricciardo believes this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix will offer him the best chance of securing a second win of the 2017 season.

The Australian claimed an unexpected victory in Azerbaijan earlier in the year after championship protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel collided in dramatic circumstances. However, despite a series of strong podium finishes, he has been unable to return to the top step of the podium.

The high down force characteristics of the tight and twisty Marina Bay street circuit suit Red Bull's package and Ricciardo says he expects to be challenging at the front on Sunday evening.

"I believe we can win another [race]," said Ricciardo. "We've certainly got stronger and stronger and I think at the high down force circuits this year we've been pretty good and getting better.

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull can challenge Mercedes and Ferrari for victory in Singapore. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

"At the last race, on the low down force circuit, we had really good pace on the Sunday which was a little surprising. So with that, and coming here with a few updates, we should be there."

Red Bull's performance last time out in Monza was very encouraging. Both Ricciardo and teammate Max Verstappen took engine penalties at the beginning of the weekend but rain in qualifying meant they were able to qualify in the top three. During the race, Ricciardo stormed through the field, making up 11 positions on the way to a sensational fourth place finish.

In Singapore, Ricciardo has a strong record having been on the podium in each of the last three races and also holds the all-time circuit lap record which he set in 2016.

The fact Mercedes have struggled on high down force circuits this year gives him even more confidence heading into the weekend.

"It doesn't seem like these sort of circuits, this year, is a strength of Mercedes," he said. "I think it can bring Ferrari and us right into that battle."