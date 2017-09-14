Do you have what it takes to be an F1 driver? (2:40)

As he has for most of 2017, Jolyon Palmer is ignoring press speculation that he is about to be dropped by Renault.

All season Palmer has faced questions about his future at the French manufacturer, most notably after the series of tests handed to Polish driver Robert Kubica before F1's summer break. The Englishman's poor form this year makes a third season with Renault unlikely, especially now the team appears to be on the verge of confirming Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz as Nico Hulkenberg's teammate for 2018.

But there have been suggestions the Sainz move, a key part of Renault's decision to let Toro Rosso out of its contract early to take up Honda power, therefore freeing McLaren to ditch the Japanese manufacturer, could happen as early as this year's Malaysian Grand Prix. Palmer brushed off that rumour and pointed to the contract he signed with the team last year.

When asked if he was aware of the reports he would not be in the car for Malaysia, he said: "Yes. I have a contract with seven more races this year.

Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

"There has been suggestions for about 35 races that I might not be in the next few so this is nothing new for me, it is water off a duck's back, it is the same to most races this year so nothing has changed."

Though he hinted at knowing the team is planning a future without him, the former GP2 champion said there is plenty for him to be optimistic about beyond this season.

"I don't care too much to talk about it no. I know what is happening and I know there will be an announcement at some point in the future, not too long, but for me I am excited about the future. I haven't thought about it too much but I am excited for what is to come."