MARINA BAY, Singapore -- Kimi Raikkonen is not getting carried away with the favourites tag which has been slapped on Ferrari ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Scuderia has been widely tipped to outperform championship rivals Mercedes as well as high down force specialists Red Bull on the Marina Bay street circuit but Raikkonen reiterated nothing is a guarantee and was quick to dismiss the team as being favourites when asked on Thursday.

"It's not in our minds," Raikkonen said. "You guys think that one team is going to be the favourite but that doesn't guarantee anything.

"It's just on Sunday at the end of the race, when everybody finishes, that you have the real result."

Despite Raikkonen's pessimistic outlook, it's hard to look past Ferrari in Singapore. The team has been in a league of its own this year on high down force circuits with Raikkonen's teammate Sebastian Vettel winning comfortably in Monaco and Hungary.

Sutton Images

However, last time out in Monza, a low downforce circuit, Ferrari struggled for pace all weekend and now arrives in Singapore trailing Mercedes by 62 points in the constructors' championship.

While track configuration and weather will suit Ferrari, Raikkonen says if the team does not make some adjustments it could find itself in trouble again.

"We already expected before that [Monza] wasn't going to be easy for us and obviously it turned out like that," he said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done and in many areas - not just from Monza.

"You're never going to be 100 percent happy, even if you win or finish one-two, you always find things to improve and do better. We are always looking for good results and it's not nice when we don't get them. But it's another race, in different conditions and a different circuit."