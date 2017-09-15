Nate Saunders was pushed to the limit as Mobil 1 and Esso, Technology Partners of the Red Bull Racing Formula One Team launched the 'Energy to Perform' campaign in Milan. To find out more about the campaign, please click here http://bit.ly/2wsbWP8 (2:40)

MARINA BAY, Singapore -- If Red Bull were mildly confident before practice in Singapore then they would have left the Marina Bay on Friday evening certainly fancying their chances of victory.

Red Bull topped the timesheets in both sessions on Friday, dominating the field in FP2 as Daniel Ricciardo set a blistering time of 1:40.852, a new circuit record. Max Verstappen was 0.556s down in second place but he had shown impressive pace earlier in the session as the fastest man on the super-soft compound.

Ferrari, the team widely tipped to be the most competitive in Singapore, struggled to find rhythm in the second session but did show signs it will be there abouts when qualifying gets underway.

Sebastian Vettel had set a purple first sector on his initial flying lap before catching traffic and being forced to abandon the lap. His second attempt was then thwarted when he clipped the wall at Turn 10, causing track signage to fall onto the circuit and a temporary deployment of the VSC. Vettel spent the rest of the session on the prime tyre, eventually finishing in 11th place.

Mercedes had braced itself for a difficult weekend in Singapore but Lewis Hamilton managed to end the day third quickest, albeit 0.703s down on Ricciardo's time. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was fourth ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Renault.

Both Hamilton and Bottas completed 34 laps in the second session, the equal most of any driver.

Just hours after McLaren had announced its split with current engine supplier Honda, Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso proved there's nothing wrong with the McLaren chassis by finishing sixth and seventh respectively. With Renault to be powering their car in 2018, McLaren could well be back in contention at these high downforce circuits.

