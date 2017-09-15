Christian Horner used Friday's series of announcements about engine swaps and deals to take a swipe at Formula One's current regulations.

Just after FP1 concluded in Singapore, a series of announcements were made about 2018 -- with McLaren officially splitting from Honda and taking up a new deal with Renault, who dropped Toro Rosso, allowing Red Bull's junior team to sign a "multi-year" deal with the beleaguered Japanese manufacturer. Toro Rosso's new engine deal makes sense for Red Bull as its own Renault deal expires at the end of 2018, by which time it will have had a year to monitor the progress of the Faenza-based squad.

Underlying all of this is the fact that Red Bull has been unable to find itself a competitive engine supply since the start of the V6 turbo era, which has been largely dominated by Mercedes.

When asked if the Toro Rosso-Honda deal was a "marriage of necessity" for Red Bull, given its struggles under the current formula, Horner told Sky Sports: "It highlights how much damage these engine regulations have done. I hope with what is in the pipeline for 2021 it really does address the shortcomings of these regulations because it has done a lot of damage to F1.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"The right people are looking at it, Ross Brawn has got a good group of people with him and is working closely with the FIA and hopefully later this month or next month we wil have clarity on what the architecture of what a Formula One engine will look like."

McLaren has also recently voiced its dissatisfaction at the current regulations and is considering building its own engines when the current regulations end in 2020. Though F1 bosses are keen to find an agreeable solution for teams post-2020 Horner doubts the sport can avoid reaching a deadlock between what different teams want.

"It is going to be difficult because you will have willingness from those who aren't in a strong position who want change and those who are in a strong position that don't want to change. There are various agreements in place between the FIA and the manufacturers for stability until the end of 2020. But nothing is impossible and if there was general consensus, which there very rarely is in F1, then why not but I fully expect it to be for 2021."