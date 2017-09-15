Singapore Grand Prix: Full coverage

Craig Scarborough joins Jennie Gow to reveal which teams are set to impress at the Singapore Grand Prix. (2:47)

A round-up of all the action and coverage of the the Singapore Grand Prix, the 14th round of the 2017 Formula One championship season.

Friday practice

Sutton Images

FP2: Ricciardo still on top as Vettel fails to complete flying lap

If Red Bull was mildly confident before practice in Singapore then it should leave the Marina Bay on Friday evening fancying its chances of victory.

Ricciardo edges Vettel in opening practice

Ferrari may have come to Singapore as pre-race favourites but it was Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo who claimed top honours in the opening practice session at Marina Bay.

'Not a lot made sense' for Ferrari on Friday

Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari was taken by surprise by its lack of pace in the opening three hours of Singapore Grand Prix practice.

Ricciardo eyes a dominant weekend in Singapore

After three hours of practice in Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo ended the day as arguably the new man to beat this weekend, having comfortably topped both Friday sessions.

2018 deals

Rubio/Sutton Images

McLaren confirms Honda split as 2018 deals fall into place

McLaren has confirmed it will switch to Renault power next season after bringing an early end to its engine partnership with Honda.

Toro Rosso confirms multi-year deal with Honda

Toro Rosso has confirmed it will be powered by Honda in 2018 after entering into a multi-year partnership with the Japanese engine manufacturer.

Horner: Engine swaps show flaw in F1 regulations

Christian Horner used Friday's series of announcements about engine swaps and deals to take a swipe at Formula One's current regulations.

Sainz joins Renault in 2018 loan deal

Carlos Sainz will replace Jolyon Palmer at Renault in 2018 as part of a loan deal with Red Bull.

Build-up

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Singapore agrees new four-year deal with F1

The future of the Singapore Grand Prix has been confirmed with Liberty Media and race officials agreeing to a four year contract extension which will see Formula One returning to Marina Bay until at least 2021

Hamilton, Bottas confident Mercedes can fight rivals

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas hope Mercedes' strong one-lap pace can help negate some of the advantage expected to be held by Ferrari and Red Bull in Singapore.

Vettel plays down Ferrari's Singapore GP advantage

Sebastian Vettel does not buy into theories that the Singapore street circuit will suit Ferrari over Mercedes this weekend.

Alonso insists he still has good 2018 options 'everywhere'

Even though conventional paddock wisdom is that he is all but certain to remain at McLaren next season, Fernando Alonso says he is still yet to make a decision about where he will be driving in 2018.

Ferrari doesn't subscribe to Ferrari's favourites tag

Kimi Raikkonen is not getting carried away with the favourites tag which has been slapped on Ferrari ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo: Singapore our best chance of a victory

Daniel Ricciardo believes this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix will offer him the best chance of securing a second win of the 2017 season.

Perez set to sign Force India extension

Sergio Perez says it is "just a matter of time" before he signs a new contract with Force India, admitting it is a difficult time to secure a top drive in Formula One.

Preview

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Ferrari cannot afford to squander golden opportunity

Why the Singapore Grand Prix is Ferrari's best chance to gain some breathing room over Mercedes in the championship -- but Red Bull could prove to be a banana skin.

Singapore Grand Prix: 10 year anniversary

Ahead of the 10th race at Marina Bay, ESPN rounds up the most memorable moments from F1's popular night race.

Video

Tech corner: Challenges ahead for McLaren-Renault?

Craig Scarborough and Jennie Gow discuss the new partnership between McLaren and Renault and ask what challenges they're likely to face.

Is Renault the right move for Sainz?

Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss whether Carlos Sainz' year-long loan to Renault can help his Formula 1 career.

Is the championship Hamilton's to lose?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss whether Lewis Hamilton has found title-winning form.

McLaren-Honda partnership nears an end

Laurence Edmondson brings you the latest talk from Singapore as the teams gear up for this weekend's race.