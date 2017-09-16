Craig Scarborough joins Jennie Gow to reveal which teams are set to impress at the Singapore Grand Prix. (2:47)

MARINA BAY, Singapore -- Lewis Hamilton hopes his former team McLaren can make a fresh start when it switches from Honda power to Renault in 2018.

Editor's Picks McLaren confirms Honda split as 2018 deals fall into place McLaren has confirmed the end of its partnership with Honda "by mutual consent" and the start of its new relationship with Renault from 2018.

On Friday in Singapore, McLaren announced it would split with current engine supplier Honda at the end of the year after signing a three-year deal with Renault. Since partnering with Honda at the beginning of 2015, McLaren has fallen into the Formula One wilderness, failing to score a single podium finish in almost three seasons.

Hamilton says the end of a rough journey should provide both McLaren and Honda with a fresh start.

"I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner to be honest," Hamilton said. "[It has been] a long, hard slog for the both of them, so hopefully this will spark a new start for McLaren because they should be in the fight with us.

"Who knows, maybe Honda will come back in years to come."

Earlier in the weekend, Hamilton likened Formula One to "a game of chess", claiming it is all about picking your moves at the right time. He made the switch from McLaren to Mercedes at the end of a trying 2012 season, joining the German manufacturer one year ahead of its recent dominance of the sport.

The decision has paid dividends with the 31-year-old adding two world championship crowns (2014, 2015) to his 2008 title. Hamilton has also claimed 38 wins with Mercedes as well as recently breaking Michael Schumacher's all-time pole positions record in Monza a fortnight ago.

When asked if it was the best decision of his life, Hamilton said it was one he never had to rethink.

"I could never have dreamed of it being as good as it was, or has been," he said. "It's been a really great experience and one I wouldn't change for the world, of course."