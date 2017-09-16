Nate Saunders was pushed to the limit as Mobil 1 and Esso, Technology Partners of the Red Bull Racing Formula One Team launched the 'Energy to Perform' campaign in Milan. To find out more about the campaign, please click here http://bit.ly/2wsbWP8 (2:40)

Do you have what it takes to be an F1 driver? (2:40)

MARINA BAY, Singapore -- Max Verstappen consolidated Red Bull's blistering Friday form by topping a tight final practice in Singapore, despite hitting trouble late on.

The Dutchman had posted a 1:41.829 in the final 10 minutes of the session to jump to the top of the timesheets, but minutes later was on the radio complaining of gearbox troubles. He pitted momentarily before returning to the track and completing another competitive lap.

Sebastian Vettel finished second for Ferrari but managed to close the gap to just 0.072s. It wasn't a straight forward session for Vettel who for the second time this weekend tagged the barriers on the exit of Turn 21. Lewis Hamilton also managed to get within 0.142s of the Red Bull to set up an interesting qualifying session this evening.

Daniel Ricciardo, who was fastest in both sessions on Friday, looked likely to post a similar time to his teammate but also made contact with the barriers on his final flying lap. He finished the session sixth quickest behind the McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne who continue to impress on the high downforce Marina Bay circuit.

The session had earlier been Red Flagged for around 10 minutes after Sauber's Marcus Ericsson got out of shape on the exit of Turn 19 and spun into the wall.

Like FP1, the final practice session in Singapore is run in daylight and doesn't offer a fully accurate representation of qualifying and race conditions with grip low and lap times high. Verstappen's best time of the session was still almost a full second off Ricciardo's Friday benchmark.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix takes place at 21:00 local time.