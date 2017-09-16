Sebastian Vettel unleashed two sensational qualifying laps in Q3 to snatch pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix from Red Bull, as championship rival Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth on the grid.
It looked like Red Bull had carried over its dominant pace from practice into qualifying until the final shootout, when Vettel turned up the pace, finishing 0.3s up on Max Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo finished third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, while Mercedes struggled to match the pace of its rivals, with Hamilton 0.6s off Vettel's time when the chequered flag fell.
More to follow...