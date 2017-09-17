Lewis Hamilton survived a chaotic and rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix to win and claim a 28-point lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel, who was involved in a dramatic crash at the start.

Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel was involved in a dramatic incident with Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the run into the first corner which saw the trio all retire from the race. For the third straight year Daniel Ricciardo finished second leading home Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

