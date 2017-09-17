ESPN rounds up the main talking points from a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix, one which culminated in Lewis Hamilton extending his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel.

Shock: Rain. For the first time in the Singapore Grand Prix's 10 year history the race began in wet conditions and what an epic start we witnessed. Kimi Raikkonen had made a stunning start from fourth on the grid but was squeezed by Max Verstappen after Sebastian Vettel had drifted across the track to cover off the Dutchman. The trio all made contact which led to Raikkonen and Verstappen immediately retiring from the race. Seconds later, Vettel, with a damaged sidepod, lost control of his Ferrari and was in the barriers to unbelievably leave Lewis Hamilton the leader after a dramatic lap one.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Shocker: It may seem harsh but Vettel has got to claim this one. After pulling a sensational lap out of the bag on Saturday to secure pole, the four-time world champion was in an ideal position to retake the championship lead. But in 10 seconds of dramatic racing he was partly responsible for the opening corner collision and had careered into the barriers, forcing him into retirement. This was the first time Vettel has failed to make it to the checkered flag in Singapore, in fact the first time he finished the race outisde the top five.

Domino effect: Deciding when to switch from intermediate tyres to slicks was always going to be one tricky call. Magnussen was the first to make the change on lap 25 before the Williams pair of Massa and Lance Stroll opted for the same move one lap later. When Massa confirmed over the radio that it was the correct tyre to be on, it started a chain reaction and within three laps the entire field was running on slicks.

Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Move of the race: It wasn't so much a single overtake but a sensational two corner scrap. Kevin Magnussen steamed down the inside of Felipe Massa on the run into Turn 7, but the Williams driver didn't waste a moment in winning the position back. Not be deterred, Magnussen dived again on the approach to Turn 8, keeping position before passing Esteban Ocon for P11. Nevertheless, the Dane would eventually retire from the race with an MGU-K issue.

Championship implications: Advantage Hamilton. Vettel's retirement means Hamilton's three point lead in the title race has blown out to 28. With just six races remaining, and all at tracks Mercedes have dominated at in recent years, Vettel is going to need more than a slice of luck to match Juan Manuel Fangio's five title landmark.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Driver of the day: It could easily be Hamilton for surviving the chaotic start and yet again proving his class in wet conditions but Carlos Sainz has to be given the nod for his remarkable drive to a career best fourth place. The Spaniard, who started 10th, took advantage of the first corner drama to move himself into the top six and eventually up to fourth after everyone had made the change to slick tyres. Despite the fact Sainz opted for the super-soft and Perez, in fifth, switched to the faster ultra-soft, he never looked in danger of surrendering the position. The result is Toro Rosso's best finish since the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.