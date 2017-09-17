MARINA BAY, Singapore -- Sergio Perez will remain with Force India for at least one more season after the team announced the Mexican finally put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Perez, who first joined Force India in 2014 after a one year stint at McLaren, said staying put was always his objective and is pleased to finally have his future sorted.

"Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority," said Perez. "It's a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I'm proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come.

"The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One. In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together."

Force India is enjoying its best season in Formula One despite Perez and teammate Esteban Ocon locking horns on a number of occasions, most notably in Spa. The team currently sits fourth in the constructors' standings, having scored double the points of fifth-placed Williams.

Team principal Vijay Mallya said Perez deserves a lot of credit for the team's rapid improvement.

"Sergio has played an important role in our success story over the last few years. Since joining us in 2014, he has matured to become one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid.

"His track record speaks for itself as the most successful Force India driver ever with four podiums. Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula 1."