Red Bull boss Christian Horner has hit out at Ferrari blaming Max Verstappen for the dramatic first-corner collision at the Singapore Grand Prix, saying anyone who does so "needs their eyes testing".

Verstappen found himself stuck between polesitter Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen moments after lights out at Marina Bay. Vettel, who appeared not to know Raikkonen was on the inside, moved across to cover Verstappen, forcing the Red Bull driver into the No.7 Ferrari's car.

That collision caused Raikkonen to spin across Verstappen and into Vettel. Raikkonen and Verstappen then collided again on the run down to Turn 1, causing both to retire, while Vettel spun into the wall at the following corner and retired from the race.

All three men were summonded to see the race stewards for the incident, but Ferrari's official Twitter account immediately blamed the Red Bull teenager.

Speaking after the race, Horner questioned what exactly Ferrari expected Verstappen to do in that situation.

Told of what Ferrari had said, Horner told Sky Sports: "How the hell you can work that out from watching that I've got no idea.

"You can see Sebastian comes quite aggressively left, Kimi goes to the right and Max can't disappear. He held a straight line and just desperately unlucky to be collected like that. He's focussed on Sebastian but he held a straight a line.

"You see Seb moving over to the left, squeezing, squeezing and you can't just disappear. It's racing, it's one of those things when you have got three cars going into a corner like that, but Max certainly couldn't just disappear."

Andy Hone/LAT/Sutton Images

Horner did not go as far as Verstappen in laying the blame completely at Vettel's feet but said he has no doubt his driver did nothing wrong.

"I think he probably couldn't see that Kimi was the other side of Max. He's been aggressive with Max, Kimi is coming from the other side and that's what you see there. I think anybody that tries to apportion any blame on Verstappen for that needs their eyes testing."

"[Verstappen] said to me: 'I held a straight line, I tried to get out of the way because I could see where it was going but they just came so quickly from either side', so Max should be completely exonerated from any blame from that incident."