Mark Webber was happy to see the stewards declare the Singapore Grand Prix start collision a racing incident, though he suggested it was triggered by a move Sebastian Vettel has tried unsuccessfully before.

The opening 10 seconds of the Marina Bay race flipped the whole grand prix on its head, with polesitter Vettel moving across to cover Max Verstappen's quick start from second on the grid. Kimi Raikkonen had made an even faster start in fourth and soon the three cars made contact, forcing all three men out of the race.

After the race, though Ferrari and Red Bull disagreed over who was to blame, the stewards cleared all three drivers and declared the clash a racing incident, something Webber agreed with given how fast it unfolded.

"There's absolutely no way that Sebastian knew Kimi made such a fantastic start, so he's now focusing on Max," Channel 4 pundit Webber said during the broadcaster's analysis of the race. "Kimi's made the best start out of all of them and then there's an absolutely shocking timing of events where they've just run into each other.

"Max Verstappen, totally innocent, absolutely innocent. Seb did try to protect heavily to the left. Kimi got the biggest penalty ever for a great start. It just destroyed the race."

Part of the TV channel's coverage then turned to a comparison with a collision at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix, one of the infamous flashpoints in Webber's feud with Vettel during their most competitive season together. During that race, Vettel caught and passed Webber in the final sector, but appeared to turn across the Australian's car early, causing contact which led to his retirement from the race.

Webber also pointed out that Hamilton -- who's win in Singapore moved him 28 points clear of Vettel in the championship -- was the man who capitalised for the victory on that occasion in Istanbul.

Watching the incident unfold on a TV in front of him, he said: "Yeah, [this one is] different speeds, we were obviously going at 310 km/h...

"I think sometimes Seb forgets that where the back of his car is is not where the back of his car is! There's a bit more he's got to get through. There it is... straight across. And look there, again, who's behind us! Lewis is watching it all unfold again."

Sebastian Vettel (left) makes contact with Max Verstappen, forcing the Red Bull driver into Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Though the stewards eventually cleared all three men of blame, Webber was angry the drivers even needed to give an account of themselves after the race.

"It's a joke. It's done. Seb's leaving here in pieces. Ferrari's got no points. Max's has got no points. All of them have been wiped out.

"I just get frustrated is because we've had a car race, we've left the track, these boys are in the barriers, they're massively frustrated -- they're burning inside, these boys. Then they've got to sit and listen to some guy say 'well, you know, I've got a slo-mo, we've gotta do this, we've gotta do this', it's not real."