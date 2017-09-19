Sebastian Vettel now trails Lewis Hamilton by 28 points after his involvement in Singapore's opening-lap crash. (1:34)

Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli has revealed the drivers' selections for the Malaysian Grand Prix, with title rivals Mercedes and Ferrari choosing different strategies.

The super-soft, soft and medium compounds have been made available for the next round of the championship in Sepang, with conditions typically hot and humid. The same tyre compounds were used in China, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Britian, Hungary and Italy, and have also been selected for upcoming races in Japan and Brazil.

Mercedes has opted to bring more sets of the yellow-striped soft tyres than Ferrari, with the Scuderia favouring two extra sets of the softest available compound, the red-marked super-softs.

The German manufacturer's W08 has often extracted strong pace on the soft tyre at many circuits this season. Alternatively, Ferrari has tended to favour softer compounds, which served the Italian team well when Mercedes struggled with temperature and performance related issues -- particularly on the ultra-soft tyres -- at races earlier in the campaign.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will take one set of mediums and five sets of softs, as well as seven sets of super-softs, while teammate Valtteri Bottas has picked an extra set of mediums over the softs.

In contrast, Ferrari has opted for nine sets of super-softs, three sets of mediums and just a single set of the medium compound for both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull has picked an almost identical strategy to Ferrari, though Daniel Ricciardo, who finished second in Singapore, has favoured an extra set of softs and one fewer sets of super-softs than teammate Max Verstappen.

The most aggressive strategies can be found at Williams and McLaren. Both teams will have 10 sets of super-softs available for drivers Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, all of whom will have just a single set of medium tyres and two lots of softs.