Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough tackle your questions after the Singapore Grand Prix. (1:47)

The Pit Stop: Was Alonso on for a podium? (1:47)

Force India driver Sergio Perez has donated three million pesos (£124,500) to the victims of the earthquake in his homeland Mexico.

Tuesday's earthquake -- the nation's deadliest in three decades -- has killed more than 200 people and reduced many buildings to rubble in Mexico City. Perez is one of Mexico's biggest sporting stars and is the face of the Mexican Grand Prix, which is set to be staged in the capital next month.

Perez made a plea for donations on his official Instagram page on Wednesday.

"I'm deeply concerned for what my country is living," the message said. "It's time to be united.

"I've made an alliance with @fund_carlosslim and for each $1 that @fundacionchecoperez receives, they will donate $5. I'd like to kick off this initiative by donating 3 million pesos. Please join us!"

Perez finished fifth at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, just days after confirming he had signed a contract extension to stay at Force India for a fifth campaign in 2018.