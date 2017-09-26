Red Bull goes aggressive with Japanese GP selections

Red Bull has made the most aggressive Japanese Grand Prix tyre selection of the front-runners, with title rivals Mercedes and Ferrari making identical choices.

Pirelli is bringing the medium, soft and super-soft tyres to the Suzuka, with F1's regulations stipulating drivers can select 10 of the 13 available sets. Red Bull and Toro Rosso are bringing nine of the softest tyre for each of its drivers, with only McLaren -- bringing ten super-softs each-- making a bringing more.

Mercedes and Ferrari have seven of the super-soft tyres. Main title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have one more soft and one less medium tyre than their respective teammates, but realistically this means both teams will split run plans during Friday practice rather than signifying any radically different strategic outlook for the weekend.

The Japanese Grand Prix is the second part of a double header, which starts with this weekend's race in Malaysia.