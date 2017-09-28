With Pierre Gasly set to make his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, Jennie Gow and Byron Young discuss whether this spells the end for Daniil Kyat's career. (2:25)

Pierre Gasly believes Daniil Kvyat, the man he is replacing in order to make his Formula One debut in Malaysia this weekend, has the talent to remain on the grid long term.

Red Bull junior Gasly is being given an opportunity to prove his credentials for a 2018 drive in Sepang. Out-of-form Kvyat, who has scored just four points this season, has been rested for the weekend.

When asked if he felt sympathy for the Russian's situation, Gasly said: "Of course. Unfortunately that's how it works in this sport and he's been in my position before he came to F1, waiting for his chance and then he had to take the seat of someone else.

"Of course I feel sorry for him, I think he's a really good driver, talented, and unfortunately it's happening that I'm going to take his seat. But I'm sure we're going to see him back on the grid at some point maybe and we will see what is going to happen in the near future."

Pierre Gasly will take the F1 grid's French contingent to three drivers when he lines up for his debut in Malaysia on Sunday. Manuel Goria/Sutton Images

The original driver announcement said Kvyat was being rested for "the next races", suggesting Gasly might remain in the car for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix before returning to Super Formula for the title finale -- which clashes with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, where Kvyat seems likely to return.

Gasly says he has been given no indication about anything beyond Malaysia and that his only focus is competing alongside new teammate Carlos Sainz.

"At the moment I don't know how many races I'm going to do in F1. The team told me to focus on this weekend and try to do my best. I've been competitive in lower series, I won the Eurocup in 2-litres, finished second behind Carlos in 3.5, I won the GP2 and they sent me to Japan this year and I'm fighting for the championship. The pace will come.

"Formula One is new for me, it will be my first GP but there is no real target but I'm here to learn as quickly as possible and prepare with the team. But at the moment I need to take each session at a time, learn as quickly as possible next to Carlos and then we will see where we are."