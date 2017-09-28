SEPANG, Malaysia -- Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull doesn't have the pace to win another race in 2017 unless rain or a strategic miracle played into their hands.

Red Bull has consistently been the third best team this season behind constructors' championship leaders Mercedes and Ferrari, managing just one win from the opening fourteen rounds.The sole victory was claimed by Ricciardo in Baku after he benefitted from a spate of issues to many of the front runners.

Ricciardo says it is going to be difficult to back up last year's surprise victory in Sepang.

"We would probably need some weather or a little strategy to fall our way," Ricciardo said when asked if a second win was on the cards for Red Bull in 2017. "We will be close to a podium over the rest of them.

Daniel Ricciardo believes something special will need to happen if Red Bull is to claim a second win of 2017. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Brazil is always an unknown, but here, Japan, Austin and Mexico, and maybe Abu Dhabi as well, these kind of relatively high downforce, high speed circuits we will be close to a podium."

This weekend marks the final grand prix in Malaysia and Ricciardo says although it's not a circuit he has always loved, it will be missed.

"Up until last year I never actually had many good weekends here but getting the win changed my feelings about this place," he said. "It sucks, the heat and everything, but it is also really rewarding.

"Last year was such a hot race and it wasn't easy but when I crossed the line I felt like I had really achieved something, so that challenge I will miss."