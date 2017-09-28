Fernando Alonso remains convinced he could have claimed his "biggest achievement of the last decade" in Singapore if he had not been caught up in the first-corner incident which took him out of contention.

Alonso made a lightning start from eighth on the grid at Marina Bay and watched the front three, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen, make contact on the run down to Turn 1. However, the Spaniard's start had been so good he was on the inside of Verstappen when he was collected by Raikkonen's damaged car, meaning he was pitched into the air and spun around when he had looked set to inherit second position.

The collision eventually prompted Alonso's retirement from the race and he now admits he had not been able to contain his frustration when he watched the incident for the first time.

When asked about suggestions he had left a hole in the wall of his dressing room after the race, Alonso said: "Yes, still there!

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Frustration, because when I saw the replay and I saw Vettel spinning out of Turn 3, we were just behind Lewis [Hamilton] and we were with the right tyre at that moment so we could have even tried to overtake him when the moment arrived, and then probably we would lose one position or two position but no more because it's a street circuit and nobody will overtake you.

"That podium could have been one of the biggest things of my career and we missed it."

Alonso's bad luck in Singapore continued the frustrations he has endured since joining McLaren in 2015, in which time it has failed to get a competitive or reliable power unit from Honda. With such a big result on the table at Marina Bay, Alonso admits the outcome was hard to stomach.

"Yeah definitely it was another frustrating time. Sometimes we are slow and we are uncompetitive and we can't do anything like Spa and Monza.

"Then we wait for these couple of circuits that we know that we are competitive, plus we had the rain, plus we were second or third in that moment in the corner so I think a podium was guaranteed in Singapore and a podium would probably have been the biggest achievement of the last decade for me! So we missed that but I tend to think positively always and if that had to happen this year it's because destiny wanted that and is taking care of our luck for better opportunities."

Fernando Alonso felt he should have scored his first podium since 2014 in Singapore Lars Baron/Getty Images

Alonso thinks his current struggles are proof a change in fortunes is on the horizon.

"I believe that things happen because they have to happen. I really think that all the things that happen in a race or happen in a championship or in your life there is maybe a reason behind them and that reason is because better times are coming. I prefer to think that way."

Ahead of this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, Honda confirmed the engine Alonso used in Singapore survived the crash and did not require a change, meaning he is not currently facing any grid penalties for Sunday's race.