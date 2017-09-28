SEPANG, Malaysia -- Lewis Hamilton is expecting title rival Sebastian Vettel to come back stronger after the events of the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton extended his lead in the championship to 28 points with victory in Singapore after Vettel crashed out on the opening lap. The swing in points was the largest between the two drivers at any point this season and puts Hamilton in a strong position with just six rounds remaining. But the Mercedes driver does not think his rival will be put off his stride by the incident.

"He's a four-time world champion, so it's difficult to really know how he's going to react," Hamilton said. "Firstly, I don't know how he's taken it, the mistake at the last race, and I don't know how he has reflected on it, but greats generally bounce back so I have to anticipate that this weekend he will bounce back strong.

"I don't remember the last time he faltered under pressure, so I don't know how he will react and if he feels pressure. Time will tell."

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have won seven of the last nine world championships between them. Mirko Stange/Sutton Images

Asked if he thought the Singapore Grand Prix would be a turning point in this year's title race, he added: "I don't know. I've not really reflected too much on the last race. It was obviously an unusual one and I did go into that race that morning knowing about the difficulty of overtaking at that circuit but then knowing that things do happen at that race.

"I was really thinking that I would come out of that race having lost a good chunk of 10 or 15 points to Sebastian, so for it then to come out the other way round was a real surprise. But again, I've not really thought about it. My state of mind is exactly the same as it was going into it and I just have to make sure I perform as I have been until the job is done.

"Of course it is part of a turning point in the season when you all of a suddenly go from being behind all season long to being in the lead of the championship. But there are lots of turning points within a year and I'm trying to make sure that is the last one."