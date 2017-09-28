Malaysian Grand Prix: Full coverage

The 19th Malaysian Grand Prix is set to be the last at Sepang for the forseeable future, having fallen off the F1 calendar for 2018. This year it will host the 15th round of this year's title fight, with Lewis Hamilton arriving 28 points in front of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' fight.

Build-up

Fernando Alonso arrives in Malaysia wondering what might have been in Singapore Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Alonso punched hole in wall after Singapore DNF

Fernando Alonso remains convinced he could have claimed his "biggest achievement of the last decade" in Singapore if he had not been caught up in the first-corner incident which took him out of contention.

Hamilton shows support to NFL anthem protest

Lewis Hamilton says he supports athletes using their sport to make a political statement, adding that he identifies with recent protests made by players in the NFL.

Kubica admits comeback hopes now 'very slight'

Robert Kubica's chances of completing a remarkable comeback to Formula One appear to be fizzling out.

Vettel: Singapore clash won't change my mindset

Sebastian Vettel will not be adopting a more conservative approach to race starts despite the dramatic Singapore Grand Prix clash which shifted the championship momentum towards title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton certain Vettel will be stronger after Singapore

Lewis Hamilton is expecting title rival Sebastian Vettel to come back stronger after the events of the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Pierre Gasly will make his Formula One debut this weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix. Peter Fox/Getty Images

How Ocon helped Gasly ditch football for racing

F1 debutant Pierre Gasly has fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon and his family to thank for giving him his first taste of motorsport some 15 years ago.

Ricciardo: Red Bull will struggle to win again in 2017

Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull doesn't have the pace to win another race in 2017 unless rain or a strategic miracle played into their hands.

Gasly sorry F1 chance came at Kvyat's expense

Pierre Gasly believes Daniil Kvyat, the man he is replacing in order to make his Formula One debut in Malaysia this weekend, has the talent to remain on the grid long term.

Preview

Sebastian Vettel (left) makes contact with Max Verstappen, forcing the Red Bull driver into Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Has Vettel blown his shot at the title?

A look at whether Sebastian Vettel can get back in the title fight at this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix -- the last race to be held at the Sepang International Circuit.

Memory lane: 19 years of the Malaysian Grand Prix

The 2017 edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix marks the 19th and final race in Sepang. ESPN looks back on the most memorable and iconic races.

Video

Lewis Hamilton's 2016 title hopes suffered a major blow in Malaysia. Rubio/Sutton Images

Maurice's Memories: Malaysian Grand Prix

Maurice Hamilton recalls a special day for Fernando Alonso back in 2003

Prost: Vettel never gives up

Alain Prost believes Sebastian Vettel is still very much a contender for the F1 title.

Prost: Hamilton not motivated by records

Four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost believes Lewis Hamilton is in a unique situation given his lifestyle at Mercedes.

The Pit Stop: Will we see Palmer next year?

Byron Young and Jennie Gow tackle your questions ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Can Ferrari get their championship back on track?

At look at what Ferrari must do to revive Sebastian Vettel's challenge for the drivers' championship.

What next for Daniil Kvyat?

With Pierre Gasly set to make his F1 debut for Toro Rosso, Jennie Gow and Byron Young discuss what's next for Daniil Kvyat's career.

Will F1 miss racing in Malaysia?

With Sepang set to drop off this year's calendar, ESPN looks at the cirucit's characteristics and whether