SEPANG, Malaysia -- The Chinese Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2020 after race organisers agreed a new deal with the sport's bosses.

In addition to a further three years of the race, the organisers also agreed to swap places with the Bahrain Grand Prix on next year's calendar, making the Chinese Grand Prix the third round of the season rather than the second. The news follows the recent extension of the Singapore Grand Prix contract for a further four years.

Speaking about China's contract renewal, F1 CEO Chase Carey, said: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement which will see the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix continue as a fixture of the Formula One World Championship for at least a further three years.

"This great country has already demonstrated an overwhelming show of interest in our sport and we firmly believe there is still a great deal of unexplored potential here. That's why this renewed agreement is so important as part of our development strategy, especially in this part of the world.

"We and our partners in this venture want to make this Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix even more spectacular, while bringing Chinese fans ever closer to the sport. Finally, we wish to thank the Shanghai Municipal Government for the support it has given and continues to give to the Grand Prix, which has been a crucial element of its success"

Jiang Lan, chairman of race organisers Shanghai Juss Sports Development, added: "The Formula One Chinese Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious and recognised events on the Formula One World Championship calendar.

"Since its Shanghai debut in 2004, the Formula One Chinese F1 Grand Prix has become a motorsport show piece for China but also a fixture for all of Asia Pacific's and global motorsports fans. It is the most highly anticipated annual event in the city of Shanghai. As the promoter of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) is delighted to announce an agreement to host the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix for three more years.

"Shanghai Juss Sports will continue to apply all efforts and resources to promote and grow the Formula One popularity in the future. The group is pleased to renew the Formula One host and promoter commitment, as it provides us an opportunity to stage the world's 'Top In Class' international sports events and showcase the city of Shanghai as a truly global city."

The circuit's previous contract expired following this year's Chinese Grand Prix and the event was marked as subject to confirmation on the first draft of the calendar.

China first hosted a race in 2004 and has been on the calendar ever since.