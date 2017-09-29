Alain Prost believes Sebastian Vettel is still very much a contender for the F1 title. (0:31)

SEPANG, Malaysia -- Red Bull must find balance overnight if it is to have any chance of challenging Ferrari and Mercedes in Malaysia, says Max Verstappen.

Verstappen led home a Red Bull one-two in what was a rain-hit opening practice session in Sepang, finishing 0.6s ahead of the field. However, when the circuit dried up for FP2, so did the Bulls' pace. The pair finished the second session in P3 and P4 respectively, but crucially almost a second down on Ferrari's benchmark time set by Sebastian Vettel.

"We need to work hard on the car to improve," Verstappen said. "We need to see tonight if we can improve the balance of the car and then we can see if we can challenge the Ferraris. But they look very competitive."

Teammate Daniel Ricciardo echoed Verstappen's comments and admits he was somewhat surprised with how the two sessions panned out.

"I thought Mercedes would lead the pack and we would be a bit closer to Ferrari," Ricciardo said. "Both of us were looking pretty good in the wet this morning and the intermediate tyre had good pace.

Max Verstappen says Red Bull has work to do after a mixed Friday in Malaysia. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

"This afternoon we weren't as competitive so we just have to find a better compromise on the set up. We still have a bit of work to do."

The Australian, who is searching for back-to-back wins in Malaysia, pinpointed the exact areas Red Bull should focus on if they are to get back in the hunt.

"Short runs we need to improve the front grip and the long run we need to improve the rear," he said. "On the short runs it is simple things, we can add some front wing and be more aggressive on one lap with the tire.

"On the long runs you have to look after the rears, with the temperatures so hot, just looking after that will be the key on Sunday."