Fernando Alonso still expects McLaren will need to fight for a place in Q3 at the Malaysian Grand Prix despite finishing in the top five of both Friday practice sessions.

In a rain-affected and red-flag-shortened day, Alonso was one of the standout performers in the McLaren. In the wet in FP1, which only had an hour of meaningful track time, he finished third behind the Red Bulls, and only dropped to fifth in the afternoon -- staying ahead of both Mercedes drivers -- during FP2's qualifying simulations on the dried out Sepang circuit.

Alonso arrived in Malaysia after a frustrating retirement in Singapore prompted him to punch a hole in the wall, ruing a lost podium, but he has downplayed hopes of a similar showing on Saturday as he expects the order to revert to normal.

"I think it was a positive day," Alonso said. "In the first session we tried the car to see if everything was working and we went out when the track was not so wet anymore, so we ended up third, which is always pleasant. Then, in the second session, the car handled also well in the dry, we didn't have any issues to solve for tomorrow, so that's always quite positive, so now we have to see what we can do.

Fernando Alonso was one of the stand-out performers in Friday practice Sutton Images

"For sure the two Mercedes, Force India and Renault will improve, for sure getting into Q3 will be hard, but we'll try to be in the fight for the last positions into Q3. Let's see what we can do."

Rain is forecast to continue throughout the weekend in Malaysia and Alonso is hopeful it has an impact on the meaningful sessions.

"For us mixed conditions would be ideal because they always bring more uncertainty, it's a bit more of a lottery and maybe we can get it right. In a dry, fully normal race, we'll be fighting to get into Q3 and scrap a few points.

"In the wet you can win it all or lose it all, so in the position we are, with nothing to lose, mixed conditions are ideal for us. But, as I said before, today we ran in wet and dry conditions, we were happy in both of them, so we don't fear whatever condition s we'll find for the rest of the weekend."