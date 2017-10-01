Sebastian Vettel believes Lance Stroll was at fault for their bizzare post-Malaysian Grand Prix collision, adding the Williams driver did not look where he was going.

The pair came together following the chequered flag, as both drivers went for the outside line in an attempt to pick up rubber on the cool down lap. Stroll, who finished eighth in Malaysia, appeared to drift into the Ferrari driver as they ran side-by-side through Turn 5.

Vettel -- who had just produced a superb recovery drive from the very back of the grid to cross the line in fourth place -- was quick to pin the blame on the Canadian rookie after the race.

"I went on the outside to pick up rubber, I think Lance wasn't looking and wanted to do the same but that was too late," Vettel told reporters. "I was there already and we had contact so that's completely unnecessary. I think he just didn't look and then decided to go and pick up rubber."

Sebastian Vettel hitched a ride back to the pits on Pascal Wehrlein's Sauber after the collision. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The contact left Vettel with heavy damage to the rear of his Ferrari, with concern lingering over whether the German might have suffered gearbox damage. Vettel fell 34 points behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings and faces the prospect of a possible five-place grid penalty at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix if a change is required.

Vettel said Ferrari does not yet know whether his gearbox sustained any damage in the clash.

"I don't know, we need to see. But I'm sure we will find a way, it's not my fault if somebody just decided to pick up rubber and hit another car."

When told of Vettel's accusation that he had not been looking in his mirrors, Stroll replied: "Well it was the in-lap and I was just driving very slowly back into the pit lane... it's just a very strange incident. The race wasn't going on so it wasn't intentional for either of us."

After reviewing video evidence and hearing both driver's views, the stewards opted to take no further action on the incident as "no driver was wholly or predominantly to blame". The stewards added that even though the race has ended, "caution still needs to be exercised by all drivers on the slow-down lap".