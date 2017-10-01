Jonathan Legard discusses another poor performance from Ferrari that sees them lose even more ground to Mercedes. (1:05)

SEPANG, Malaysia -- What was already a horror weekend for Ferrari turned calamitous when Kimi Raikkonen was unable to make the Malaysian Grand Prix race start with a suspected engine failure.

Raikkonen had qualified second, just 0.046s behind polesitter Lewis Hamilton, but began complaining of a lack of power on his way to the grid. Ferrari mechanics frantically inspected his car on the main straight but it didn't take long for the Finn to be wheeled back into the pitlane and eventually retired from the race.

A disappointed Raikkonen says it's a huge shame not to have made the start as Ferrari had shown strong pace all weekend, particularly compared to title rivals Mercedes.

"It hurts a lot of us but there's nothing we can do," Raikkonen said. "The car worked perfectly the whole weekend and the problem came out of nowhere.

Kimi Raikkonen's Malaysian GP was over before it began when the Finn suffered engine issues on his way to the grid. AHMAD YUSNI/AFP/Getty Images

"I'm sure we could have had a very good race, speed wise we have been very quick, but we couldn't get anything out of it in the end."

Twenty-four hours earlier, teammate Sebastian Vettel suffered an engine issue of his own when his turbo failed on his first flying lap in qualifying. He was unable to take part in the session and subsequently started the grand prix from the rear of the grid.

When asked if the issues on the No. 7 Ferrari were identical to Vettel's, Raikkonen was unsure, but stressed the fact nobody was to blame.

"I don't know what he felt because I don't drive his car. I don't think any of us [do] right now, but we know the end result. Obviously it was a difficult weekend, Seb had issues yesterday, I had them today, but there's nobody to blame."