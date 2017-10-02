Ferrari: Malaysia pace provides renewed belief

Ferrari's performance at the Malaysian Grand Prix proves it can take the fight to Mercedes in both Formula One world championships in the remaining five races, according to team principal Maurizio Arrivabene.

Despite pre-race expectations that Mercedes would be the favourites in Malaysia, Ferrari turned in a strong performance and looked set to challenge for pole position and the race victory until the team was hampered by a series of reliability problems.

Engine issues for Sebastian Vettel in FP3 and qualifying ended the German's hopes of leading Ferrari's charge from the front, and forced him to start Sunday's race from 20th after taking on a host of new engine components. Teammate Kimi Raikkonen had been set to start from the front-row alongside pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton, but a turbo failure on his way to the grid prevented him from completing a single lap.

The Italian outfit's issues enabled Red Bull to take full advantage, as Max Verstappen scored his second F1 win, while Mercedes pulled even further clear in the constructors' championship. However, Arrivabene pointed to the impressive pace Ferrari demonstrated throughout the weekend, as well as Vettel's recovery drive to fourth, as reasons to remain optimistic about the Scuderia's title chances.

Sebastian Vettel put in an impressive recovery drive from 20th to finish fourth in Malaysia, limiting the damage to his title bid. Sutton Images

"All weekend, it was clear we had a very competitive car," Arrivabene said. "That could be seen from our pace in free practice, Kimi's front row in qualifying and Seb's amazing fight back in the race, when he went from last to fourth. However, it all added up to our hardest race of the year, as we had to confront problems that we will now analyse in depth.

"They prevented Sebastian from qualifying and Kimi from even taking the start. The team remained focused on its job throughout, putting in a great deal of effort working in the garage and then implementing an impeccable strategy. It's further cause to continue to believe in ourselves: we have the car, the men, the drivers, the means and the spirit to fight all the way to the finish."

As well as losing further ground to Mercedes in the constructors' championship, Vettel also dropped points to title rival Lewis Hamilton, whose second-place finish allowed the Briton to extend his lead in the drivers' standings to 34 points. Vettel echoed Arrivabene's comments on Ferrari's promising pace in Sepang.

"I am still optimistic, because we know that we have a quick car," Vettel explained. "Of course it was a shame for Kimi who couldn't take the start, and for me having to begin my race from the back of the grid. We tried to fight for the podium, pushed very hard, but in the end the tyres were starting to give up and we couldn't be really there. However, it is promising to see the car is good, even if both Kimi and I hit trouble. It's been a difficult weekend, but nevertheless the speed is there."