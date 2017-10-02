Pierre Gasly has revealed he suffered back pain and had a faulty drinks system during his Formula One race debut in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Gasly, who replaced Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso in Sepang, finished 14th in his maiden F1 race, despite battling back pain due to an uncomfortable seating position. Malaysia is considered one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar, with hot temperatures and high humidity adding to the challenge.

The 2016 GP2 champion explained that his seat kept moving around inside the cockpit of his STR 12 throughout the 56 lap race.

"With the seat, I'm not supported enough. It's not ideal but it's more like I didn't feel fully comfortable," Gasly said. "It was moving a lot from lap one, especially high speed all race as well.

"I'm not inside the seat, I'm moving a lot and it's not ideal for my back. It feels like it's quite painful so we have planned already to do a new one for next weekend. With the seat we will definitely do a new one in Suzuka."

Pierre Gasly endured a tougher F1 debut than most, as he battled back pain and a faulty drinks system in Sepang. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Gasly also had to contend with a malfunctioning drinks system in Malaysia but said the adrenaline of competing in F1 for the first time ultimately got him through the race.

"It was a really physical and tough race -- my drink system didn't work properly, the water was going all over my face and not in my mouth! -- and it felt like a long race. But with such a big adrenaline boost that I got, I just kept focusing until the end."

The Frenchman, who will continue to deputise for Kvyat at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, rated his performance as "better than expected" but has targeted a number of areas he wants to improve on.

"This was a special race for me, as it was my first ever Formula One race -- a day I will never forget! It was definitely a good experience, I'd say even better than what I expected. I tried to do my best and pushed as hard as possible! I was quite close to Magnussen during the whole race, but it was quite difficult to close the gap.

"I think I also need a bit more experience regarding tyre management -- I struggled at the end of the race -- and I also think I didn't manage the blue flag situations perfectly -- I lost a bit of time -- but this will come with a bit more practice, I'm sure."