Esteban Ocon has accused Carlos Sainz of driving straight into him during their battle in Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix.

The pair came together at Turn 1 as Ocon attempted a move around the outside of Sainz' eighth-placed Toro Rosso at mid-distance in the race. Ocon spun after making contact with Sainz and fell to 12th, though he recovered to finish inside the points in 10th, while Sainz retired with an engine issue.

"I tried to overtake Carlos and, I don't know what he did, but he just locked up and drove straight into me," Ocon said. "I shouldn't have been fighting him, but I was out of position and trying to recover. I don't know what he did, but he just locked up and went straight into me, causing me to spin."

Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon clashed fighting over eighth place halfway through the Malaysian Grand Prix. Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Force India driver had already been forced to make an unscheduled pit-stop on the opening lap after suffering a puncture following a first-corner collision with Williams' Felipe Massa.

"It was a disastrous race, let's say," he added. "That [puncture] ruins my race, I managed to keep on that tyre until the end but when I tried to overtake Sainz he crashed into me. So it's a race to forget for me because the pace of the car was strong and we couldn't maximise it."

Sainz, however, believes Ocon was at fault for closing the door too early on him.

"We obviously were fighting for position and we both braked extremely late into Turn 1 and then he started closing, closing, closing on me and I didn't have any more steering and we just collided a bit," Sainz explained. "Maybe it was a misjudgement from his side, but it was such a slight touch but such a big spin at the same time.

"I think he was already ahead of me so if you are already ahead of me, don't risk closing on me, especially when we both braked so late. He was already pretty much ahead so I just started to turn, I ran out of steering lock and we collided."