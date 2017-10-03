Max Verstappen "really needed" his win at the Malaysian Grand Prix after a tough 2017 Formula One season, according to father Jos.

The Dutchman claimed his second F1 with a dominant drive in Sepang just a day after turning 20 and marked his first podium appearance since finishing third at the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.

Verstappen has cut a frustrated figure throughout the season after suffering a spate of reliability failures -- retiring from seven of the next 12 races following his podium in China -- as well as getting caught up in a number of first-lap incidents.

When asked how important the victory was for his son, Jos told Sky Sports F1: "I think he needs it, he deserves it. He really needs it. I mean it was tough, this year for him was really tough.

"He had a lot of things to learn of course and I think this is the result when you never give up, keep motivated and keep concentrated, and that's what he does."

Max Verstappen is the youngest-ever driver to win a Formula One grand prix. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull was able to capitalise on engine issues which all-but ended Ferrari's chances of challenging for the win, with Sebastian Vettel starting last and Kimi Raikkonen unable to take the start after encountering a turbo failure on his way to the grid.

Verstappen took full advantage of Ferrari's misfortune by settling into second place, before passing pole-sitter Hamilton on lap four, an overtake which impressed his father.

"You could see in the first two laps, he could stay with Lewis [Hamilton], you could see that we had the grip," Jos said. "He did a nice move on him I think, a proper one. Of course Lewis is fighting for the championship as well, we all know that.

"But he did it in a nice way and the car looked a bit stronger than the Mercedes. Lap times were consistent and he was controlling the pace, so he did a really did a good job."

Jos reckons his son's commanding performance proves to any doubters that he is ready to win world championships.

"You need the equipment to show it, but he knows what he can do and I think more people know also inside the team and this is good. It is also very good for the team, they never give up, they keep developing and this is the result of everybody as well in the factory at home. It's a great moment."