          NBA, F1 collide as Steph Curry, Lewis Hamilton hit the golf course

          NBA champion Steph Curry took to the golf course alongside Lewis Hamilton in Japan. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
          5:57 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Formula One and NBA collided on the golf course Monday as Steph Curry and Lewis Hamilton took to the Mission Hills Golf Club in China.

          Mercedes driver Hamilton is in Asia after last weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix and the Japanese Grand Prix later this week, while Curry is in China with reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors for the NBA Global Games.

          But both took time out to hit the golf course and showcase their skills, with Curry donning Hamilton's racing helmet to tee off.

          @stephencurry30 never drive & golf😂 #greatday #stephcurry @andre #missionhills

          A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

          Neither are strangers to golf, with Curry the more renowned having shot back-to-back rounds of 74 in August which saw him miss the cut at the Web.com Tour event.

