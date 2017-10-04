Formula One and NBA collided on the golf course Monday as Steph Curry and Lewis Hamilton took to the Mission Hills Golf Club in China.

Mercedes driver Hamilton is in Asia after last weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix and the Japanese Grand Prix later this week, while Curry is in China with reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors for the NBA Global Games.

But both took time out to hit the golf course and showcase their skills, with Curry donning Hamilton's racing helmet to tee off.

@stephencurry30 never drive & golf😂 #greatday #stephcurry @andre #missionhills A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Neither are strangers to golf, with Curry the more renowned having shot back-to-back rounds of 74 in August which saw him miss the cut at the Web.com Tour event.