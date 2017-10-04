ESPN secures U.S. Formula One rights from 2018

Formula One and ESPN have agreed to a multi-year linear and digital partnership to broadcast every race live in the U.S. from the start of the 2018 season.

Beginning with the Australian Grand Prix, every race will air live on the either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. The package will include every practice and qualifying session and involve more than 125 hours of F1 programming across the first season.

"ESPN has had a long commitment to motorsports, and Formula One is a crown jewel in the sport," said Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president of programming & scheduling. "There are many passionate Formula One fans in the U.S. and we look forward to bringing the pageantry, spectacle and excitement of F1 to viewers across the ESPN platform."

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 leads the field. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"We are excited about the return of the world's foremost motor racing platform to the ABC and ESPN platforms," said Sean Bratches, managing director, commercial operations at Formula 1. "ABC's Wide World of Sports first started airing live grands prix in the early 1960's and this linear and digital partnership with ESPN represents a significant step forward in achieving Formula 1's aim of broadening the sport's appeal.

"The U.S. market is a very important growth opportunity for Formula 1 and we are looking forward to working with ESPN to ignite the growing fan interest."

ESPN affiliate ABC broadcasted the first race aired in the U.S., the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, shown on its Wide World of Sports programme. Select races continued to appear on the network until 1988.'

ESPN began televising F1 races in 1984 with a 10-race deal, expanding to 14 races for the next four seasons and 15 from 1989-1993. The number continued to rise each season until 1997, the last year F1 appeared on ESPN.

Full 2018 broadcast schedule:

March 25 - 12:55 a.m. - Australian Grand Prix -ESPN2

April 8 - 1:55 a.m. - Chinese Grand Prix - ESPN2

April 15 - 10:55 a.m. - Bahrain Grand Prix - ESPN2

April 29 - 8:55 a.m. - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - ESPN2

May 13 - 7:55 a.m. - Spanish Grand Prix - ESPN2

May 27 - 7:55 a.m. - Monaco Grand Prix - ESPN

-3:30 p.m. - Monaco Grand Prix ABC (re-aired)

June 10 - 1:55 p.m. - Canadian Grand Prix ESPN

June 24 - 7:55 a.m. - French Grand Prix - ESPN2

July 1 - 7:55 a.m. - Austrian Grand Prix - ESPN2

July 8 - 7:55 a.m. - British Grand Prix ESPN

July 22 - 7:55 a.m. - German Grand Prix - ESPN2

July 29 - 7:55 a.m. - Hungarian Grand Prix - ESPN2

Aug. 26 - 7:55 a.m. - Belgian Grand Prix - ESPN2

Sept. 2 - 7:55 a.m. - Italian Grand Prix ESPN2

Sept. 16 7:55 a.m. Singapore Grand Prix - ESPN2

Sept. 30 - 7:55 a.m. - Russian Grand Prix - ESPN2

Oct. 7 - 12:55 a.m. Japanese Grand Prix ESPN2

Oct. 21 - 2:55 p.m. - United States Grand Prix - ABC

Oct. 28 - 2:55 p.m. - Mexican Grand Prix - ABC

Nov. 11 - 10:55 a.m. - Brazilian Grand Prix - ESPN2

Nov. 25 - 7:55 a.m. - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - ESPN2