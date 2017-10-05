Japanese Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all the reaction across the weekend of the Japanese Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2017 Formula One championship.
Friday Practice
Vettel fastest in first practice at Suzuka
Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix as Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull all looked competitive over a single lap.
Hamilton tops wet second practice
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap in a soaking wet second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Vettel looking forward to showing Ferrari's true pace
Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to showing what his Ferrari is capable of at the Japanese Grand Prix after two disappointing results at the last two races.
Ricciardo calls for extra wet F1 tyres in 2018
Daniel Ricciardo wants Formula One teams to be given an extra set of extreme wet weather tyres in 2018 to prompt more running during rain-affected practice sessions.
Renault willing to delay Budkowski start date
Renault has refuted suggestions the signing of former FIA technical chief Marcin Bukowski will benefit the team in the short-term and have opened discussions about delaying his start date.
Renault confirms controversial Budkowski signing
Renault has confirmed the controversial appointment of former FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski as executive director.
Button 'fell out of love' with motorsport in 2016
Jenson Button believes he stayed in Formula One for one year too long, something he says drained his passion for racing in his final campaign with McLaren in 2016.
Build-up
The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions...
Vettel: No panic at Ferrari after engine failures
Sebastian Vettel insists Ferrari reacted to its engine problems at the Malaysian Grand Prix in a "normal" way and has played down suggestions that a major reshuffle in staff is on the cards.
Hamilton: Ferrari upgrades yet to show true potential
Lewis Hamilton is wary of how much potential performance Ferrari's latest upgrades could deliver at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix if Sebastian Vettel's car runs without problems.
Verstappen hopes Red Bull considers early 2018 car launch
Max Verstappen hopes Red Bull will learn from the lessons of its slow start to 2017 and change its usual policy of unveiling its next car as late as possible.
Alonso: Red Bull win increases 2018 pressure for McLaren
Red Bull's Malaysian Grand Prix victory with the Renault power supply McLaren will use next year puts the team under pressure to win in 2018, according to Fernando Alonso.
Magnussen: F1 race stewards have no issue with my driving
Despite drawing criticism from several of his peers in recent races, Haas' Kevin Magnussen is not about to drop his aggressive style as he feels vindicated by the lack of penalties which have gone his way in recent races.
Massa: Kubica, Di Resta tests won't be conclusive
Felipe Massa doubts the tests Williams are planning to give his potential replacements, Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, will give the team a much better understanding of its driver line-up for 2018.
Preview
Vettel's fightback must start at Suzuka
ESPN looks ahead to the Japanese Grand Prix and what Sebastian Vettel has to do to turn the tide back in Mercedes' favour.
Stats you need to know ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix
ESPN rounds up the weird, wonderful and notable facts from Japan's colourful history in Formula One.
Video
Ricciardo and Verstappen try Kendo in Tokyo
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen try their hands at Kendo, an ancient martial art, in Tokyo ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
Maurice's Memories: Japanese Grand Prix
Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first ever visit to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Is Ferrari losing its grip on the drivers' championship?
After two unsuccessful races, ESPN's Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether Ferrari have lost their chance to win the drivers' championship.
Gasly has chance to shine in Japan
Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss Pierre Gasly's F1 debut and how he could cement his claim for a Toro Rosso seat with a strong showing in Japan.
Verstappen: Hard to repeat Malaysia win in Japan
After his win in Malaysia, Max Verstappen predicts a return to form for Mercedes and Ferrari in Japan.
Can Mercedes get back to form in Japan?
ESPN's Jennie Gow and Kevin Eason discuss whether Mercedes can get back to fighting form at the Suzuka Circuit.
Is time running out for Bottas?
Kevin Eason discusses with Jennie Gow whether Valtteri Bottas will have a future at Mercedes beyond his one year contract extension.