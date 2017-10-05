Japanese Grand Prix: Full coverage

Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first ever visit to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. (2:12)

A round-up of all the reaction across the weekend of the Japanese Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2017 Formula One championship.

Friday Practice

Lewis Hamilton topped a wet session in which only five drivers set times. Sutton Images

Vettel fastest in first practice at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix as Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull all looked competitive over a single lap.

Hamilton tops wet second practice

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap in a soaking wet second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel looking forward to showing Ferrari's true pace

Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to showing what his Ferrari is capable of at the Japanese Grand Prix after two disappointing results at the last two races.

Ricciardo calls for extra wet F1 tyres in 2018

Daniel Ricciardo wants Formula One teams to be given an extra set of extreme wet weather tyres in 2018 to prompt more running during rain-affected practice sessions.

Renault willing to delay Budkowski start date

Renault has refuted suggestions the signing of former FIA technical chief Marcin Bukowski will benefit the team in the short-term and have opened discussions about delaying his start date.

Renault confirms controversial Budkowski signing

Renault has confirmed the controversial appointment of former FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski as executive director.

Button 'fell out of love' with motorsport in 2016

Jenson Button believes he stayed in Formula One for one year too long, something he says drained his passion for racing in his final campaign with McLaren in 2016.

Build-up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions...

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Vettel: No panic at Ferrari after engine failures

Sebastian Vettel insists Ferrari reacted to its engine problems at the Malaysian Grand Prix in a "normal" way and has played down suggestions that a major reshuffle in staff is on the cards.

Hamilton: Ferrari upgrades yet to show true potential

Lewis Hamilton is wary of how much potential performance Ferrari's latest upgrades could deliver at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix if Sebastian Vettel's car runs without problems.

Verstappen hopes Red Bull considers early 2018 car launch

Max Verstappen hopes Red Bull will learn from the lessons of its slow start to 2017 and change its usual policy of unveiling its next car as late as possible.

Alonso: Red Bull win increases 2018 pressure for McLaren

Red Bull's Malaysian Grand Prix victory with the Renault power supply McLaren will use next year puts the team under pressure to win in 2018, according to Fernando Alonso.

Magnussen: F1 race stewards have no issue with my driving

Despite drawing criticism from several of his peers in recent races, Haas' Kevin Magnussen is not about to drop his aggressive style as he feels vindicated by the lack of penalties which have gone his way in recent races.

Massa: Kubica, Di Resta tests won't be conclusive

Felipe Massa doubts the tests Williams are planning to give his potential replacements, Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, will give the team a much better understanding of its driver line-up for 2018.

Preview